The Van Wert Area Boychoir has announced its annual Christmas concert.

The boychoir, under the direction of Lindsey Newlove, has scheduled the free concert for 3 p.m. Sunday, December 18, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 601 Jennings Road in Van Wert. A freewill donation will be collected at the concert to help support the boychoir.

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is a non-profit group created in 2004 and is open to all Van Wert area boys with unchanged voices. The mission of the organization is to provide an opportunity for boys of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in a quality musical, cultural, and educational experience.

The boychoir rehearses weekly throughout the school year. The following schools are currently represented in the choir: Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, St. Mary’s School, Parkway, Delphos St. John, and Wayne Trace.

Melissa Clay is the group’s accompanist, while Larry Taylor is arranger-producer-technical director.