Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

The Van Wert boys’ and girls’ varsity bowling teams fell to Lima Shawnee in matches held this week.

The boys’ varsity bowling team lost to Lima Shawnee by a score of 3,178-2,784 pins. Scores are as follows:

Van Wert           first game:         second game:

Evan Goodwin         176                               161

Nathan Bidlack        197                               187

Colton Deschner      233                              183

Caleb Fetzer             207                              216

Steele Stabler           —-                               178

Sub                            122

Shawnee

Drew Ambroza          257                              238

Jeffrey Geise              185                              232

Alex Weisser              190                              189

Keaton McKinley        202                              209

Nathan Strafton         255                              203

Baker scores:

Van Wert: 163, 224, 186, 202, 149

Shawnee: 201, 166, 236, 227, 188

The Cougar varsity girls’ team lost to Lima Shawnee by a score of 2,782-1,919 pins. Individual scores are as follows:

Van Wert                  first game         second game

Riley Phillips               —–                                110

Ashley Matthews        114                                146

Allison Hauter             153                               127

Anessah Jones             146                               123

Briana Kesler               142                               172

Sub                                70

Shawnee

Julia Riepenhoff          124                              —–

Abbey Ambroza           179                               169

Amanda Hobbs            154                               147

Daile Aldrich                 235                              193

Allie Meeker                 164                               256

Megan Atkinson         —-                                 214

Baker Scores:

Van Wert: 107, 129, 139, 107, 134

Shawnee: 247, 138, 177, 186, 199

POSTED: 12/29/16 at 7:11 am. FILED UNDER: Sports