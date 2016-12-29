Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert boys’ and girls’ varsity bowling teams fell to Lima Shawnee in matches held this week.

The boys’ varsity bowling team lost to Lima Shawnee by a score of 3,178-2,784 pins. Scores are as follows:

Van Wert first game: second game:

Evan Goodwin 176 161

Nathan Bidlack 197 187

Colton Deschner 233 183

Caleb Fetzer 207 216

Steele Stabler —- 178

Sub 122

Shawnee

Drew Ambroza 257 238

Jeffrey Geise 185 232

Alex Weisser 190 189

Keaton McKinley 202 209

Nathan Strafton 255 203

Baker scores:

Van Wert: 163, 224, 186, 202, 149

Shawnee: 201, 166, 236, 227, 188

The Cougar varsity girls’ team lost to Lima Shawnee by a score of 2,782-1,919 pins. Individual scores are as follows:

Van Wert first game second game

Riley Phillips —– 110

Ashley Matthews 114 146

Allison Hauter 153 127

Anessah Jones 146 123

Briana Kesler 142 172

Sub 70

Shawnee

Julia Riepenhoff 124 —–

Abbey Ambroza 179 169

Amanda Hobbs 154 147

Daile Aldrich 235 193

Allie Meeker 164 256

Megan Atkinson —- 214

Baker Scores:

Van Wert: 107, 129, 139, 107, 134

Shawnee: 247, 138, 177, 186, 199