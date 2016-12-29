VW bowling teams lose to Lima Shawnee
Van Wert independent sports
The Van Wert boys’ and girls’ varsity bowling teams fell to Lima Shawnee in matches held this week.
The boys’ varsity bowling team lost to Lima Shawnee by a score of 3,178-2,784 pins. Scores are as follows:
Van Wert first game: second game:
Evan Goodwin 176 161
Nathan Bidlack 197 187
Colton Deschner 233 183
Caleb Fetzer 207 216
Steele Stabler —- 178
Sub 122
Shawnee
Drew Ambroza 257 238
Jeffrey Geise 185 232
Alex Weisser 190 189
Keaton McKinley 202 209
Nathan Strafton 255 203
Baker scores:
Van Wert: 163, 224, 186, 202, 149
Shawnee: 201, 166, 236, 227, 188
The Cougar varsity girls’ team lost to Lima Shawnee by a score of 2,782-1,919 pins. Individual scores are as follows:
Van Wert first game second game
Riley Phillips —– 110
Ashley Matthews 114 146
Allison Hauter 153 127
Anessah Jones 146 123
Briana Kesler 142 172
Sub 70
Shawnee
Julia Riepenhoff 124 —–
Abbey Ambroza 179 169
Amanda Hobbs 154 147
Daile Aldrich 235 193
Allie Meeker 164 256
Megan Atkinson —- 214
Baker Scores:
Van Wert: 107, 129, 139, 107, 134
Shawnee: 247, 138, 177, 186, 199
POSTED: 12/29/16 at 7:11 am. FILED UNDER: Sports