Area residents who know a seventh- or eighth-grade girl who lives in the Vantage Career Center district, should tell them about Vantage’s upcoming “Step Into Your Future” event.

Vantage is hosting a really cool, hands-on adventure for seventh- and eighth-grade girls on Saturday, January 21, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Those girls will spend the morning learning new skills and exploring some non-traditional careers.

Learn how to weld together pieces of metal to make a small, personalized sculpture in the Welding lab. Use a tape measure, drill, hammer, and nails in the Carpentry lab to build a stepstool. Check out the latest drone and GPS technology in the Ag lab. Be one of the lucky ones to try the newest technology apps, 3D virtual reality, and motion capture in the Network Systems lab.

A light breakfast, lunch, and a t-shirt are provided and the girls get to take home everything they create. Best of all, it’s free.

To register, go to the Vantage website — www.vantagecareercenter.com — and click on the “Step Into Your Future” registration link, or email registration information to klinger.a@vantagecareercenter.com.

Hurry, space is limited to the first 40 students who register by January 13, 2017. For more information, call 419.238.5411, extension 2169.