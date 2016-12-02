DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education formally accepted Superintendent Staci Kaufman resignation for the purpose of retiring during its December meeting on Thursday. Kaufman’s resignation will be effective July 31, 2017.

The board took the action during a brief session immediately preceding its annual holiday dinner. Later in the meeting, the board met with Putnam County Educational Service Center Superintendent Dr. Jan Osborn to receive an update on the search for Kaufman’s replacement.

The Vantage superintendent announced her impending retirement several months ago, but had not formally tendered her resignation. Kaufman has been Vantage superintendent since 2007, and has more than 25 years’ experience as a school administrator.

Also Thursday, Kaufman noted in her report to the board that Vantage is looking at implementing a criminal justice program for high school students interested in law enforcement.

“We will be looking at a program that would offer credentials to high school students in security and dispatching, which are jobs they can get at the age of 18,” the Vantage superintendent said, while adding that the new classes would not compete with the Police Academy program offered through Vantage’s adult education department.

“It will be a very low-cost program to start up, because we have the facility, we have much of the equipment and supplies, and we have the credentials tied to it,” Kaufman told the board.

The superintendent also talked about the possible purchase of computer desks that would allow students to stand while using computers in the Network Systems program.

“Out Network Systems instructor worked with a group out of Celina and felt it would be a much healthier, much better option for students,” Kaufman said, adding that computer-related classes are the only ones at Vantage where students are mostly sedentary. “They are the only programs we offer where students really aren’t on their feet part of the day.”

In other action, the Vantage board:

Hired Jackie Brandt as the Vantage EMS coordinator for the adult education program.

Accepted the donation of an estimated $8,476 in computer equipment by Central Insurance Company for use in the Network Systems program.

Approved two tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for a hog barn in York Township that provides payment in lieu of taxes to Vantage of 10 percent of property taxes for 15 years.

Waived the 45-day notice and approved a Community Reinvestment Area agreement with a company that is demolishing the former Chrysler Amplex building on Kear Road in Van Wert. The agreement would include a 90 percent abatement on property taxes for 10 years on what is expected to be a $5 million investment by the company.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with Paulding Wind Farm III LLC in fulfillment of Senate Bill 232 and Paulding County alternative energy zone designation.

The next meeting of the Vantage Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017, in the district conference room.