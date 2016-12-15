Submitted information

When it comes to collecting money and toys for the local Toss-A-Toy campaign, Vantage Career Center has again broken its own record.

Fundraising events over the past two weeks, sponsored by several school departments, included Jeans Days, an Ugly Sweater contest, an opportunity to have hair extensions installed for just $2 during lunch period and a “change stall”, where students brought in loose change that teachers had to count by hand before they were allowed to begin teaching their class that day.

Other Vantage programs donated to the cause, as did a former Vantage student who contributed funds from the sale of scrap metal. In all, more than $3,500 was raised.

Students in the Vantage VCC (Visions, Choices, & Connections) Class, known as “the elves” and headed up by “head elf”, teacher Amy Grothouse, then went on a major toy shopping trip, converting the donated money into toys for all ages of girls and boys.

“The kids do a wonderful job and we’re all very proud of them,” said MaryJo Wilhelm, Vantage Career Center community relations coordinator.

Toss-A-Toy, working with the Salvation Army, was started by several Van Wert business people to replace the efforts of the local Toys for Tots campaign when its administrator was unable to continue in 2012.

The campaign has grown to be quite successful, thanks to area participation by schools, individuals, and local businesses, Walmart among them, which offered a discount on toys that were immediately donated.

In all, some 530 needy area families will have a toy to place under the tree this year.