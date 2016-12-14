Submitted information

It is truly the season of giving. Over the past few months Van Wert County businesses and residents have participated in United Way events and campaigns raising funds for the 26 agencies supported by United Way.

These donations have allowed the United Way to reveal another level on the donation tracker. Uncovering more clues as to who the person behind the donation tracker is. Can you guess who has stepped up to say “I am United Way”?

He organized a foundation that performs gifts of goodwill and makes deliveries by land, air, or freight. That sounds a lot like Santa; however, he isn’t a toy maker … but a former Boilermaker.

“As we get closer to reaching our United Way campaign goal, we would like to thank you on behalf of the families, friends, and neighbors who will be touched by your support,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. “If you have not yet contributed, we would encourage you to do so. You can make donations on our website: www.unitedwayvanwert.org. We hope you decide to support the United Way of Van Wert County “

Be on the lookout for more in the weeks to come. Together, the United Way and community members can make the season bright and, with area residents’ help, United Way is lighting the way to lasting change in the community. Join us to say …. “I am United Way”.