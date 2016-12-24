Federal Mogul Corporation has a long and proud history of community service, with its collective willingness to help its neighbors through both financial support and volunteerism. The employees of Federal Mogul have demonstrated their support of United Way through individual donations and being a valuable partner in the Day of Caring event by volunteering and suppling a truck used to pick up food drive items. Federal Mogul raised over $40,000 this year, comprised of employee giving and corporate match. (United Way photo)