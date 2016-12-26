Treva Irene (Young) Hillery, 85, went home to be with her Lord while surrounded by family on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Treva was born December 23, 1931, at home in Convoy. She is the daughter of Adolph and Bertha (Myers) Young, who both preceded her in death. On December 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, James J. Hillery, who passed away in 2000.

A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she is survived and blessed with her six children, Michael Hillery of Van Wert, David (Karen) Hillery of Van Wert, Cheryl (Tom) Acheson of Wren, Kathy (Hugh) Conrad of Decatur, Indiana, Jeff Hillery of Lompoc, California, and Lisa (Brett) Proffitt of Convoy; 13 grandchildren, Amy Mann, Adam and Heather Hillery, Bethany and Jamie Brotherwood, Ben and Jessica Conrad, Andy Conrad, Josh and Amanda Hillery, Amber and David Harrison, Angelia and Dennis Glant, Ryan Hillery, Jeremy Hillery, Nathan and Nikki Hillery, Shon and Brandi Acheson, and Kiersten Barney; 27 great-grandchildren, which includes a set of twins; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

A granddaughter, Melissa Conrad; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford (Zola) Young and Donald (Bernice) Young; and one sister and brother-in-law, Melva (Lowell) McGee, also preceded her in death.

Treva was a proud homemaker and wonderful mother of six children. She was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School. James and Treva were united in marriage at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where Treva was a member for over 50 years.

She was formerly employed by Buckeye Mart/Fisher Big Wheel for 24 years, belonged to Ruth Eunice church group, and helped make many quilts for the church PieceMakers with friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.