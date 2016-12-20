Submitted information

Just in time for Christmas, individual tickets to the third event in the 2016-2017 Community Concert Series will be available for purchase. Wednesday, December 21, at noon marks the release of “Broadway & Beyond”, featuring J. Mark McVey, which is presented by Unverferth Okuley Dentistry.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., internationally famed singer and Broadway performer McVey joins the Heartland Vocal Artists in a tribute to the American musical theatre tradition and the American songbook.

Audiences will delight in the artistry of McVey, whose stage credits include over 3,268 performances portraying the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. Couple this with the Heartland Vocal Artists and Pops Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Robert Nance, and this performance promises to be an experience to remember!

A pair of tickets to a night of Broadway favorites or an NPAC gift card will make a great stocking stuffer!

Tickets for “Broadway & Beyond” will be available starting at noon this Wednesday and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, 419.238.6722, from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.