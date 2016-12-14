DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Talk about a multitasker! John Tesh has a lot of hyphens that go with his name. In addition to being a television personality (“Entertainment Tonight”) and radio talk host (“Intelligence for Life”), the still boyish looking Tesh, now 64, is a composer, singer, pianist, sports personality, and stage performer.

In a recent radio interview, Tesh, who is an early riser (4:30 a.m. most days at his California home), said he was looking forward to returning to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio after his last show here five years ago.

“We love that venue,” Tesh said, but joked, though, that his stage performances have changed a bit since he was young. “Back in the day, we used to jump off the stage with our instruments and run through the audience, now we just kind of amble off-stage.”

Tesh, who has six music Emmy nominations and two Grammy nominations and has been playing since he was 6, said his new “Big Band Christmas Show” is a paean to old-time Christmas music.

“We want to bring people back to the halcyon days of Christmas music back in the ‘40s, ‘50s, and early ‘60s,” Tesh said, who said he will also include some of his own music, if appropriate to the mood.

He noted that his show here could vary from others he has done, mostly because he tries to tailor each show to the audience.

“It’s a loose show,” Tesh said. “We really take the pulse of the audience; if the audience is playful, then we’ll do that. We’ve done everything from get out in the audience and play to a Christmas trivia contest … while also telling stories about growing up in the ‘50s and early ‘60s and what Christmas was like then.

“We really try to take people back in time when the Christmas songs were very traditional, and then when jazz and Big Band came through they had that real Swing feeling,” he added. “We’ve had people in the audience get up and dance. It’s sort of like a party.”

Tesh said he would also tell all kinds of stories about the history of Christmas music. “We don’t just play these songs, we talk about how they were written,” he explained.

Tesh also said he feels his shows have more of a family feel, which also brings audiences of all ages out, and admits that having been on television and radio for so many years gives him a familiarity that appeals to many audience members.

Tesh, who has had lots of success as a composer, creating the “NBA on NBC” theme and many other musical themes, said composing is visual to him.

“I started writing when I was a little kid,” Tesh said, noting, with a laugh, that his mother thought he was a music prodigy and wouldn’t let him go out and play with his friends until he had practiced piano for two hours. “I have to visualize what I’m writing about before I start.”

Tesh, who said he sang in the choir in church and has great respect for singers, said he also had to pretty much reteach himself to sing when he started doing stage productions.

“I hired a vocal coach and all that,” he said. “I have pretty good pitch, just based on what I’ve done, and I can really hear when it’s out of tune. With a piano, it’s just keep practicing, but with the voice, I have so much respect for it, I spent months just studying other people’s vibrato.”

For those looking to hear great Big Band music and have a good time, there are still a few tickets remaining for Tesh’s show this Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be obtained online at www.npacvw.org or at the NPAC Box Office from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.