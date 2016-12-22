By Rex Dolby

As Christmas approaches, there are a number of neat places that just might have that special composition you are looking to capture. Churches are a prime source for these pictures as well as the Brumback Library, the Children’s Garden at Smiley Park and the 4H Light Tour at the Fair Grounds.

Whether the church is the one you attend, or one someone has described to you, it is wise to call the church office and identify yourself before requesting permission to arrive at a specific time, stating what you’d like to photograph and how you plan to use the pictures. Ask also if anyone is to be notified when you are ready to leave.

On the day of the shoot, start off by stopping at the office and introducing yourself in person. Ask if there is anything you need to know prior to the session. When you’re done, return to thank them for allowing you to shoot and offer to show them some of the pictures you took. It is possible they might like copies of some of your work for future publication in their bulletins or newsletters.

The outdoor displays do not require prior notice to shoot, but you still need to be considerate of others when deciding when and where you stop your car or set up your tripod. Although this is the season of peace and good will, not everyone you meet has that mind set. Your patience/kindness, however, may be just what they needed at the time of your encounter to improve their feelings.

The Van Wert Area Photography Club wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas!