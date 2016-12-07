Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held its 67th Annual Meeting on Tuesday at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

An election was held for two supervisor positions on the SWCD Board of Supervisors five-member board. Bob Gehres and Craig Pohlman were re-elected to serve three-year terms, commencing January 1, 2017.

Dinner was provided by Elegant Beginnings. Jeff and Todd Matthews were recognized by the District and received the Conservation Award. This award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements. Katie Vorst was recognized for receiving the Scholarship Award. LouAnn Cooke, Governor John Kasich’s regional liaison representative, presented each award winner with a proclamation from the governor.

Dr. Christopher Winslow was the speaker for the evening and gave an interesting presentation on nutrient loading and harmful algal bloom causes and impacts on Lake Erie.

A drawing was held for door prizes provided by Heritage Farm, Baughman Tile, Farm Credit, The Kenn-Feld Group, Mercer Landmark, Pond Seed, NAPA, Burtch Seed, and Williamson Insurance.