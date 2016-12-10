Submitted information

The students of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School will present their annual Christmas program at 4 p.m. this Sunday, December 11, in the school gymnasium. This year’s program is titled, “Gabriel’s Big Break”.

“Gabriel’s Big Break” is a charming musical that presents the story of Christ’s birth from the angels’ point of view. Throughout the production, Gabriel has to work very hard to complete his checklist to prepare for the coming of Jesus.

The production will also feature traditional Christmas carols, along with some new songs. Several St. Mary’s students will also be featured on the piano. The program will conclude with the students re-enacting the traditional Nativity.

This schoolwide performance includes all students in grades K-6 and is directed by music teacher Erin Stokes. St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School invites and welcomes area residents to attend its free Christmas production.