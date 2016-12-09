Print for later

Area residents are invited to join the congregation of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, December 18, for Season of Wonders, presented by the Adult Choir under the direction of Stacie Korte.

A chamber orchestra comprised of Van Wert area musicians, including members of the Lima Symphony and Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestras, will join the choir.

Let song, music, and scripture stir and prepare people’s hearts for Christmas.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at the intersection of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert.

For more information, visit the church website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com.