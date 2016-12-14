St. Marks Lutheran Church, located at the corner of North Washington and West Sycamore streets, invites the public to join in its Christmas celebrations.

Sunday, December 18, 9:30 a.m. Christmas Cantata “Season of Wonders” featuring St. Mark’s Adult Choir and a chamber orchestra comprised of musicians from the Van Wert, Lima and Fort Wayne area. Come early and enjoy the Coffee hour.

Thursday, December 22, 7:30 p.m. — “A Light Jazz Christmas Eve”. This is a family-friendly church experience for those that might not have a church home or will be out of town on Christmas weekend.

Saturday, December 24, 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Communion Service featuring the church’s LPE Praise Band, Christmas Carol singing and Holy Communion.

11:00 pm – Christmas Eve worship service. St. Mark’s Adult Choir will lead worshippers in Christmas hymns.

Sunday, December 25, 9:30 am – Christmas morning service that will include Christmas carols and lessons. Come a little early and enjoy coffee, pastries and fellowship.

For more information visit www.christmasinvanwert.com or contact the church office: 419.238.6336