St. Marks schedules holiday events
St. Marks Lutheran Church, located at the corner of North Washington and West Sycamore streets, invites the public to join in its Christmas celebrations.
Sunday, December 18, 9:30 a.m. Christmas Cantata “Season of Wonders” featuring St. Mark’s Adult Choir and a chamber orchestra comprised of musicians from the Van Wert, Lima and Fort Wayne area. Come early and enjoy the Coffee hour.
Thursday, December 22, 7:30 p.m. — “A Light Jazz Christmas Eve”. This is a family-friendly church experience for those that might not have a church home or will be out of town on Christmas weekend.
Saturday, December 24, 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Communion Service featuring the church’s LPE Praise Band, Christmas Carol singing and Holy Communion.
11:00 pm – Christmas Eve worship service. St. Mark’s Adult Choir will lead worshippers in Christmas hymns.
Sunday, December 25, 9:30 am – Christmas morning service that will include Christmas carols and lessons. Come a little early and enjoy coffee, pastries and fellowship.
For more information visit www.christmasinvanwert.com or contact the church office: 419.238.6336
