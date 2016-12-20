Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently held its annual SilverSneakers Holiday Luncheon. Over 60 members and guests were in attendance and enjoyed live music courtesy of Cindy Gardner and Mary Price, as well as games, gifts, cookies, and the holiday season, and an opportunity to celebrate with friends, old and new.

Special guest, Santa Claus, even made an appearance. Van Wert Manor generously catered another delicious and well-balanced lunch, while all who attended also received a free SilverSneakers t-shirt.

This is a free event each month for anyone who is looking to learn more about the YMCA, SilverSneakers program, memberships, or how to become involved in a fitness-based program where positivity, friendship, and fun come together.

Guests are always welcome and members are encouraged to bring a friend to the luncheon. The YMCA will check guests’ eligibility for a SilverSneakers membership, give tours, and answer questions about the YMCA and how its programming can meet area residents’ needs.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.