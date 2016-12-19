As I enter the final couple weeks of serving the 82nd District in the House of Representatives, I have had some time to reflect on my time in office and to the many people I have been so blessed to serve for the past four years. I cannot adequately express through words how much it has meant to Nancy and me to represent Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, and parts of Auglaize counties.

Because of the input from hardworking men and women like those in northwest Ohio, I believe our state made great progress in recent years. I hope to see this continue for many more years to come.

From the day I started in the House four years ago, I have always looked at my role as someone who mostly works behind the scenes to improve upon the legislation that is brought before us. President Coolidge once said “it is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones.” I would like to believe that I have helped do both.

Some of the most gratifying work at the Statehouse occurred during the committee process, particularly as vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee. Agriculture, as so many of us know, is not only the number-one industry in northwest Ohio, but across the entire state. While I have taken all of the work in public office very seriously, working on ag-related issues was especially rewarding because I knew that it was an issue that so directly impacted the men and women of the district. Again, your support, input, questions, concerns and ideas helped guide me during our many policy debates.

Now, I am bidding farewell to the Ohio House of Representatives, an institution I have grown to love and respect so much. But I look forward to continue doing whatever I can to serve the people and interests of northwest Ohio, albeit in a different capacity.

Finally, I want to once again express my appreciation and humble gratitude to the families of the 82nd House District for giving me the opportunity to serve on your behalf in the Ohio House. It has been an experience I will forever cherish and never forget.

From my family to yours, have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!