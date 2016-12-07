Sandra Marie (Strawser) Altenburger, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, December 6, 2016, from heart and lung problems.

She was born February 9, 1950, the daughter of David W. and Mildred I. (Rohlf) Strawser, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, James Altenburger; three sisters, Frances (Roger) Gates, Alice Odaffer, and Ruby Hollingsworth; a half-sister, Grace Ann (Mel) Baker; two brothers, Gerald (Etta) Strawser and Gale Strawser; her son, Brent Strawser; three daughters, Jodi Strawser, Nicole Blythe, and Casey Blythe; two stepdaughters, Stacy (Tony) Gress and Kelly (Matt) Greve; a son-in-law, Luis Villalpando; five grandsons; 12 granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

An infant daughter, Christy Strawser; and a younger sister, Cheryl Clark, also preceded her in death.

There will no viewing or visitation, but a celebration of her life for family and friends will be conducted from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

