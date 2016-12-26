Ruth E. (Baer) Saylor, 91, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born November 16, 1925, the daughter of Wesley and Minnie (Crouse) Baer, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, MarLou (Cryer) Mengerink of Van Wert and Marsha (Cryer) Patton of Vero Beach, Florida; a sister, Rita (Paul) Linton of Celina; one sister-in-law, Joyce Baer of Van Wert; four granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Her second husband, Virgil Saylor; a son, Gregory Cryer; five brothers, Lendall Baer, Kenneth Baer, William Baer, Richard Baer, Paul Baer, and a brother who died in infancy; and three sisters, Lylas Kinkle, Martha Bennett, and Mary Evans, also preceded her in death.

There will be no viewing or services. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, per her request.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

