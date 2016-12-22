Ronald J. Myers Sr., 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born June 8, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Albert Myers Jr. and Emmalou (Wiseman) Myers, who both preceded him in death. On September 16, 1967, he married Suzanne L. (Closson) Myers, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two sons, Ronald J. (Denise) Myers Jr. of Elida and Ryan J. (Kelly) Myers of Van Wert; two brothers, David Myers of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and James (Anne) Myers of Cory, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Bonnie (Matt) Martyn and Connie (Denny) Marsee, both of Convoy; and five grandchildren, Scott and Ryan Musgrave, Gage Myers, and Emma Sue and Ryan James Myers.

A son, Robbie Myers, also preceded him in death.

Ron was a licensed auctioneer and realtor with Straley Realtors and Auctioneers from 1985 until 2016. He retired from Eaton (formerly Aeroquip) Corporation and worked briefly at Stollers Chicken Hatchery in Van Wert after working 25 years with the Van Wert Times-Bulletin.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church un Van Wert and was a 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School. He attended Northwest Technical College, the School of Auctioneering, and the National Institute of Real Estate. He served on the Van Wert Area Council on Aging Board of Directors for six years, where he was past president, and volunteered at its garage sale and Texas Hold ‘Em table at bingo. He was past president of the former Eagles Aerie in Van Wert, was president of the Coin Club, and was a member of the Van Wert County Genealogical Society.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 30, and an hour prior to services Saturday, both at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Senior Center.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

