Rodney James Busch Sr. of Delphos passed away Wednesday evening, December 21, 2016, surrounded by his family at home. He had fought a three-year battle with cancer.

He was born April 2, 1950, in Lima, the son of Richard H. and Mary (Fair) Busch, who both preceded him to death.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney Busch, Jr., of Van Wert and Jim Fackler of Cleveland; a sister, Linda Faye (Roger) Wurst of Van Wert; a brother, Richard H. Busch Jr.; and two grandsons.

A baby sister, Brenda Kaye Busch; a brother, Terry Lee Busch; and his maternal grandparents, Jimmie and Ethel Fair, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.