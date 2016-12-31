Two local companies recently gave donations to the Van Wert High School Robotics Team. Advanced Biological Marketing (above) donated $500 to the Robotics team. Shown are (from the left) Katie Abel, Austin Carnahan, ABM Chief Financial Officer Nicole Gordon, and Carter Eikenbary. Below, Citizens National Bank also donated to the team. Shown are Ty Shingledecker, Jan Tinnel, Michael Etter, Spencer Teman, Noah Carter, and Pat Ryan. (photos submitted)