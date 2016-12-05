Robert V. Hagenno, 97, of Van Wert and formerly of Peotone, Illinois, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born June 15, 1919, in Peotone, the son of Elmer and Marie (Seitz) Hagenno who both preceded him in death. On August 17, 1940, he married Iona “Blanche” (Whitlow) Hagenno, who died July 31, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Agler of Van Wert and Barbara Hunt of Medina; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

A son-in-law, Joseph Agler; and two sisters also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

