A.J. KOCH/for the Van Wert independent

It is holiday time in the city and, all over the town, plays are opening and running with the holiday theme. The Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of Miracle on 34th Street is a must-see for one’s busy holiday schedule. Tickets are priced at a reasonable $13, while the break from a busy day is truly enjoyable.

This is a fine, family-friendly holiday treat. Take the kids and just use your imagination to enjoy this sweet holiday candy. I was surprised by the number of people who have never seen the movies nor the play. I thought this play was as iconic as White Christmas! By the time the show finished I overheard people talking about renting the movie — good job Van Wert Civic, you left them wanting more!

It is New York, the Macy’s Holiday Parade, and their Santa (played expertly by Dave Ricker) is drunk. As the parade coordinator (Ken Markward) frets and tries to think what to do, a white bearded gentleman (Rickard Wortman) shows up ready to go. He brings Macy’s a whole new look and brings a new faith to the no-nonsense woman (Julie Crawford) who hired him and her practical minded daughter, Susan (Debbie Jones), who did not believe in Santa.

The world thinks that this man is insane, but what we learn is that he is not. He is Santa Claus, or is he? At least, he brings the spirit of Christmas to all who come in contact with him — perhaps that is what this play is truly about: faith! I really liked the scene where Santa talks to the little Dutch orphan (Elle Gable); by making Santa fluent in Dutch, he was able to reach out to this poor girl and give her some happiness so far away from home.

There is also the love interest, Fred Gayley, played by Dan Hirn — always a pleasure to watch him on stage. Dan brings such depth and tenacity to his character. Steve Lane is also another to watch on stage. Steve normally plays a comedic role and the role as the doctor is somewhat toned down for him, but he does bring another interesting twist to his character.

You have to pay attention to the “bag lady” (Jan Miller) and her particular form of shopping, which is played to perfection. Workman as Kris Kringle is one of the best jobs of casting I have seen in a long time. He plays his part so well you actually do believe he is Santa. The true affection between Kris and Susan is also evident and truly genuine. I want my Santa to be Mr. Workman!

What can I say about the entire cast? One word: spectacular! Great job, P.S. Luhn (I later found out his name is Perry), first time director at Van Wert. We will look forward to seeing what you do in the future.

The set was simple but effective, scene changes quick, and overall presented a very believable story. Add this show to your short list; you never know, he might really be Santa Claus (isn’t Santa Claus fluent in all languages?). He also has the cutest little elves in the universe, great job costumers.

Time is limited, so call the box office at 419.238.9689, from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, to make reservations. There are four more opportunities (Thursday, December 8, through Sunday, December 11) to see this wonderful, feel-good show.

Van Wert Civic Theatre is located at 118 S. Race Street in Van Wert.