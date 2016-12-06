Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers’ Association will meet for a holiday luncheon program at noon Friday, December 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Musical entertainment by the Van Wert High School Select Choir, under the direction of Melissa Bloomfield, will precede the meal, putting all in the festive mood of this holiday season.

The menu includes roast turkey, with sides and dessert, plus beverage. The meal cost is $11, with a reservation required.

Major Josh Morales of the Van Wert Salvation Army will offer the meal blessing, along with an update on the local kettle campaign efforts to help those in need. Dues for the coming year can also be paid at this time. Members are also asked to turn in volunteer hours given to the community.

Members are asked to consider donating any of the following items for the ongoing community service project for the residents of the Transitional Living Unit at the YWCA: paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, floor cleaner, and cleaning wipes.