Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Mark A. Heil, portion of inlot 198, Van Wert.

Matt Dugan to Darby D. Miller and Cheryl A. Miller, portion of section 30, York Township.

Richard L. Mollenkopf, Rebecca M. Lytle, Rebecca M. Mollenkopf, and Richard L. Mollenkopf Jr. to Erick E. Ebel, inlot 305, portion of inlot 304, Convoy.

Mitchell D. Price and Emilee Price to Andrew R. Davis and Elizabeth J. Davis, inlot 3333, Van Wert.

Everett J. Thatcher and Patricia L. Thatcher to Tricia L. Delong, lot 114-5, Van Wert subdivision.

Christopher A. Hughes, Tricia M. Hughes, and Tricia Hughes to Nathan Densmore, portion of inlots 2464, 2463, Van Wert.

Ralph f. Taylor and Esther Y. Taylor to Ralph F. Taylor Irrevocable Trust and Esther Y. Taylor Irrevocable Trust, inlot 2246, Van Wert.

Lelia B. Sunday Trust to Mitch Price and Emilee Price, inlot 3559, Van Wert.

Wayne Smith and Lisa Smith to CJS Holding Group LLC, portion of section 18, Jennings Township.

Teresa A. Schalois and Kurt A. Schalois to Shawn M. Gorman and Michelle L. Gorman, portion of section 10, Ridge Township.

David J. Martz and Jill M. Martz to Marc G. Voiers and Karen C. Keiffer, portion of inlot 305, Delphos.

Dustin R. swallow and Alicia A. Swallow to April Bigham and Scott Bigham, portion of section 31, Ridge Township.

Estate of Glenn L. Darling and estate of Glenn Leonard Darling to M. Joann Darling, Linda K. Tobias, Jeffrey P. Hasis, Bradley S. Hasis, David L. Darling, Amy J. Kenny, and Amy J. Mengerink, portion of outlot 72-4, Van Wert.

M. Joann Darling, Linda K. Tobias, Robert E. Tobias, Jeffrey P. Hasis, Bradley S. Hasis, Pamela Hasis, David L. Darling, Mark Murphy, Amy J. Mengerink, Amy J. Kenney, Amy J. Kinney, Jason Mengerink, David Darling, and Robert Tobias to Harold Dean Smith and Carol D. Smith, portion of outlot 72-4, Van Wert.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Nicholas Girod, portion of inlot 172, Convoy.

Scott r. Bordon, Christine A. Gordon, Keith A. Gordon II, and Barbara Gordon, to Sandra R. Gordon, inlot 4093, Van wert.

Hoersten Keystone Inheritance Trust to Byran M. Weimerskirch and Amanda K. Weimerskirch, portion of inlots 120, 121, Delphos.

Linda M. Bendele to Bendele Personality revocable Living Trust, portion of inlots 80, 81, 82, Delphos.

Michael P. Pohlman and Helen M. Pohlman to Jeffrey P. Pohlman and Janice M. Pohlman, portion of section 23, Ridge Township.

Christopher B. Henkaline and Laura C. Henkaline to Ryan E. Ickes and Isadora E. Ickes, inlot 2439, Van Wert, lots 238-38, 239-1, 239-2, Van Wert subdivision, portion of inlot 2440, Van Wert, lot 236-3, Van Wert subdivision, portion of lots 238, 239, Van Wert subdivision, lot 236-4, Van Wert subdivision, portion of lot 240, Van Wert subdivision.

Richard H. Murray Jr. and Patsy Ann Murray to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC, portion of inlot 49, Van Wert.

Estate of Kent A. Taylor to Diana L. Taylor and Diana Lynn Taylor, portion of section 19, Union Township.

Estate of Paul M. Bugbee to Marilyn M. Bugbee, portion of section 34, Liberty Township.

Susanne M. Schwinnen to Chad P. Martin and Amy M. Martin, portion of section 16, Jennings Township.

Greenlaw Investments Inc. to Richard Allen Martin and Angela Sue Martin, inlot 2701, Van Wert.

Bruce A. Dangler and Kathy J. Dangler to Robert R. Motycka, portion of section 9, Ridge Township.

Mandy R. Owens, Justin M. Owens, and Mandy R. Hoaglin to Catherine Grubb, portion of section 20, Ridge Township.

Chad T. Williams and Jenifer R. Williams to Raymond T. Dobson, portion of section 28, Jackson Township.

Jerry L. Hartman and Darla J. Kovar to Jerry L. Hartman, Darla L. Kovar, and Darla J. Kovar, lot 88-3, Van Wert subdivision.

Donald E. Beck and Pamela S. Beck to Brent A. Beck, portion of section 36, Pleasant Township (lot 5 Moore-Wise subdivision).