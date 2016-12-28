Print for later

JANAC Financing LLC to Jacob P. Backs and Karrah A. Hughes, inlot 1556, Van Wert.

Residential Mortgage Loan Trust I to Jason Risner, portion of inlot 1553, Van Wert.

Mark Alan Brant, Mark Brant, Mark A. Brant, Lisa Kay Brant Trust, Lisa K. Brant to Jeffery P. Brokenshire,Sheila K. Brokenshire, Jeffrey Brokenshire, and Jeffery Brokenshire, portion of section 27, Union Township.

Dorothy J. Burley Family Living Trust and Reginald E. Burley Family Living Trust to Reginald E. Burley and Dorothy J. Burley, portion of section 22, Pleasant Township (lot 2 Gilliland Third Addition).

Clifford Germann and Teresa Germann to Germann Irrevocable Heritage Trust, inlot 123, Wren.

Rebecca L. Good and John D. Good to Good Irrevocable Heritage Trust, inlot 1592, Van Wert.

John D. Good, John Dean Good, and Rebecca L. Good to Good Irrevocable Heritage Trust, portion of section 21, Tully Township.

Estate of Gary Gene Witte and estate of Gary G. Witte to Vincent H. Tussing and Jane A. Tussing, portion of section 21, Tully Township.

Estate of Carmen Michael to John Michael and John W. Michael, portion of section 33, Tully Township.

Douglas J. Weigle and Tammie L. Weigle to Douglas J. Weigle and Tammie L. Weigle, inlot 933, Van Wert.

Estate of Loyd Moody to Katherine L. Moody, portion of inlot 413, Ohio City.

Michael J. Johnson to Herman D. Wienken and Nell Jean Wienken, inlots 60, 59, Venedocia.

Estate of Roscoe Abbot and estate of Roscoe E. Abbott to Roanna Imogene Abbott and Roanna I. Abbott, portion of sections 8, 5, Harrison Township.

Felt Development to Ideal Suburban Homes, Inc., inlot 4394, Van Wert.

Ideal Suburban Homes Inc. to Thomas M. Tomlinson and Tamara E. Tomlinson, inlot 4394, Van Wert.

Sally A. Leidy, Michael T. Leidy, and Sally Ann Leidy to Richard E. Rice, portion of sections 9, 3, Union Township.

Richard E. Rice and Vickie J. Rice to Sally A. Leidy, portion of sections 2, 3, Union Township.

Taylor R. Leaser, Taylor R. Wright, Caleb Wright, and Taylor Wright to Tyler J. Leaser, inlot 1299, Van Wert.

Harold N. Sterling, Harold Nick Sterling, Phyllis L. Sterling, and Phyllis Louise Sterling to Tony Lewis Sterling, Lorrie Ann Sterling, and Stacy Irene Bigelow, inlots 1360, 1361, Delphos.

Estate of Frederick Sargent Sr. to Sandra Sargent, inlot 4480, Van Wert.

Ellen Schellhaas, Vaughn R. Schellhause, Daniel A. Branstrator, and Terri L. Branstrator to Gerry L. Grogg and Barbara J. Grogg, portion of inlot 372, portion of outlets 7-1, 7-2, Convoy.

Estate of Denean D. Branstrator to Gerry L. Grogg and Barbara J. Grogg, portion of inlot 372, portion of outlets 7-1, 7-2, Convoy.

Estate of Amelia Salinas to Anthony J. Carter and Rita R. Carter, inlot 1769, Van Wert.

William H. Wise III Trust to William H. Wise III, inlot 1277, Van Wert.

Estate of Beverly Decamp, estate of Beverly Ann Decamp, to Floyd L. Decamp, inlot 274, Van Wert, lot 196-113, Van Wert subdivision.

Floyd L. Decamp to Grans Beary Patch LLC, inlot 274, Van Wert, lot 196-13, Van Wert subdivision.

FFF Properties LLC to FFF2 Properties LLC, portion of section 4, Pleasant Township.