Mark C. Poling to Integrity Real Estate LLC, inlot 664, Van Wert.

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank to Merlin Gross and Amanda Gross, inlot 151, Willshire.

Paul B. Hoverman, Larry W. Ryan, Larry Ryan, Larry Hoverman, N. Jill Hoverman, Lewis Hoverman, James L. Hoverman, Jeanne Hoverman, Karen Barrick, and Tim Barrick to Jared Glenn Runyon and Jared Glen Runyon, inlot 1539, Van Wert.

Etta Kill and David M. Kill to Harold R. Becker, inlots 234, 235, Middle Point.

Nathan A. Chavarria and Chelsey L. Chavarria to Jacob R. Chavarria, inlot 717, Van Wert.

Estate of Vera Pruden to John Pruden, Carolyn K. Pruden, Margaret Ruth Lape, and Carolyn Pruden, portion of section 32, York Township.

Carolyn K. Pruden, Margaret Ruth Lape, and Carolyn Pruden to John Pruden, portion of section 32, York Township.

John Pruden and Helen Pruden to DAL Farms LLC, portion of section 32, York Township.

Lawrence A. Hilvers and Rose Marie Hilvers to Lawrence A. Hilvers and Rose Marie Hilvers, inlot 1389, Delphos.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Mark A Heil, portion of inlot 198, Van Wert.

Matt Dugan to Darby D. Miller and Cheryl A. Miller, portion of section 30, York Township.