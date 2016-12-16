Submitted information

COLUMBUS — During the holiday season, Ohio’s world-class transportation system will be heavily relied upon as travelers visit family and friends. Ohio ranks fifth as one of the most highly traveled states in the country.

As more motorists share the road with commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) offers the following tips to help drivers understand and practice safe procedures around CMVs to ensure a safe and happy holiday travel season:

Stay visible. Just as cars have blind spots, motor carriers have blind spots too. If you cannot see the truck driver or their mirrors, chances are he or she cannot see you.

Pay attention . Remember to drive near motor carriers differently than you would other vehicles, as they do not have the same maneuverability as you. This is especially important when driving in wintery conditions such as ice or snow.

Avoid aggressive driving. Avoid temptations of driving too fast for conditions, changing lanes improperly or tailgating.

Stay alert when driving next to motor carriers. Even if you are driving cautiously, there is always one thing you have no ability to control — other drivers. Be aware of other drivers and always expect the unexpected.

The PUCO is committed to improving road safety for Ohioans by ensuring the safe operation of CMVs in Ohio. Motor carrier companies that transport commerce and operate in Ohio must remain in compliance with all federal and state safety regulations that are administered by the PUCO, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The PUCO and the Ohio State Highway Patrol regularly perform thorough inspections of commercial vehicles and professional drivers to ensure Ohio's highways remain safe for drivers.

For more information on motor carrier safety, contact the PUCO at 800.686.7826 or visit the motor carrier industry section of www.PUCO.ohio.gov.