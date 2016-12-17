Submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) wants area residents to be aware of a few scams that have surfaced in the area.

The first incident occurred in the Monroeville, Indiana, area where a person pretending to be a PPEC worker requested payment for tree trimming services. Unfortunately, an elderly person ended up making a payment of $150. PPEC wants to remind residents it does not charge for tree trimming services.

The second instance happened near Wetzel, where a person pretended to be a PPEC contractor and asked to come into a residence. This person had a West Virginia license plate. Luckily, the homeowner refused to allow entrance to the person and called PPEC to verify the person was a PPEC worker.

PPEC wants its members to know that, if they have suspicions about a person, please do not hesitate to call the office and verify. PPEC’s number is 800.686.2357. However, if PPEC members feel at all in danger, they should contact police first.