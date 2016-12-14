By Rex Dolby

Members of the Van Wert Area Photography Club met Thursday, December 8, at the Black Angus on Main restaurant for their annual Christmas dinner. It was an enjoyable evening with good food, sparkling conversation, and even live piano background music. It almost seems a shame to have to wait a year to do it again.

The club’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, at 7 p.m. at 214 S. Race St. At that time the club is inviting any one having questions about their new camera, taking pictures with their cell phone, or about photography in general, to feel free to bring those questions, equipment, and owner’s manual to the meeting. Experienced photographers will be on hand to assist you with your inquiries.

The recent snow and Christmas lights should combine for some exceptional Christmas pictures.

Best wishes for a great one!