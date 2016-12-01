Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society will be hosting a “Picture Your Pet with Santa” event at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, December 3.

Have a professional photographer take a pet’s picture with Santa. Sitting fee will be a free-will donation to go to the Van Wert County Humane Society. Photo packages will be available online from Eberle Photography.