Paul Walworth “Wally” Purmort, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born October 8, 1928, in Van Wert, the son of Paul Walworth and Dorothy (Wells) Purmort, who both preceded him in death. He married Laura G. (Gold) Purmort, who survives in Van Wert.

He is also survived by a son, David Walworth (Jackie) Purmort of Denver, Colorado; one daughter, Sara (David) Murphy of Grand Rapids, Michigan; four grandchildren, Laura (Derek) DeHaan, Megan (fiancé Rolando Zendejas) Murphy, Hannah Purmort, and Joseph Walworth Purmort; two great-grandchildren, Emmett DeHaan and Isaiah Zendejas; a brother, James Roger Wells (Marsha) Purmort of Sarasota, Florida; and a sister-in-law, Cerita Purmort of Sarasota, Florida.

A brother, Clyde Allen LaDoyt Purmort, also preceded him in death.

Wally was a member and an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. He was a retired senior vice president with Central Insurance Company of Van Wert, and had also been an agent and co-owner of Purmort Brothers Insurance Company in Van Wert.

Wally had a very strong love for his family. He also had a passion for the children at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. He was not only a trustee for 28 years, but also attended many children’s programs, horse shows, and played pool with them on Sunday afternoons. He was also a former trustee of the Van Wert County Foundation; a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Sigma Delta Phi, and Sigma Chi fraternities, Van Wert Rotary Club, and the Van Wert Masonic Lodge.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. A private family graveside service, with military honors rendered, will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Hospice Center or the Marsh Foundation.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

