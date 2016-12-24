Submitted information

The Van Wert Park District is conducting a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $100,000 for maintenance and capital improvements of the Van Wert Recreational Trail.

In 2001, efforts to create a walking, cycling, running trail in and around Van Wert were begun. Currently, there is a completed bike path from Rotary Park along John Brown Road on the west side of Van Wert to Richey Road. This project has been funded exclusively through local donations that have totaled $395,000 of “in-kind” and cash donations, as well as $739,561 in grants. The district is at a point where portions of the trail are in need of repair in order to maintain the integrity and safety of the surface. In addition, there is regular maintenance such as mowing, brush removal, and surface enhancements.

The fundraising campaign’s goal is to provide funds to pave the trail through Rotary Park, which is currently a stone surface, seal the first phase of the trail, complete wetland area enhancements, and perform general maintenance.

Since the Van Wert Park District is a non-profit government entity created to provide exercise and fitness opportunities for the citizens of Van Wert County, the help of county residents is needed in order to raise this amount.

Donations can be made to the Van Wert County Park District in care of the Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891, with donations made payable to: The Van Wert County Park District.

Questions regarding the fundraising campaign may be directed by email to: julie.buggle@oh.nacdnet.net.