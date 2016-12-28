SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Crestview won the first half, while Ottoville won the second half and stunned the Knights 52-49. It was the second consecutive loss for Crestview (3-2).

Using balanced scoring, the Knights raced out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter. Drew Kline scored five in the quarter, while Javin Etzler and Derek Stout each chipped in with four.

Crestview displayed a suffocating defense in the second quarter, holding the Big Green to just eight points, while expanding the halftime lead to 31-15. Derick Dealey came off the bench to score five in the quarter, and Stout hit two baskets.

But the Big Green outscored the Knights 16-2 in the third quarter and trailed by just two, 33-31 at the end of the period.

Crestview went 1-of-11 from floor in the quarter, while Eric Van Sossan, Zane Martin and Ryan Bendele each hit a three-pointer, and freshman center Drew Fisher came off the bench to connect on two baskets and a free throw to spark Ottoville.

Behind five more points from Fisher, the Big Green (5-2) took the lead in the fourth and pushed it to 48-41, before Crestview started to rally. With just over a minute left, Drew Kline scored on a layup, and Javin Etzler drilled a three-pointer to close the gap to 48-46, but the Knights were unable to draw closer.

After a missed Ottoville free throw with three seconds left, Crestview had a chance to tie the game, but Etzler’s half-court shot missed the mark at the buzzer.

When the dust settled, Crestview shot just 17-51 from the floor (33%). Ottoville shot 58% from the floor, and had 22 rebounds, compared to 21 for the Knights. The Big Green finished with 20 turnovers, twice as many as Crestview.

Knights head coach Jeremy Best said a number of different factors led to the loss.

“I could list 10 or 12 things, but I think right now carrying out what we talk about as coaches and valuing each possession of the game are areas our guys need to grow,” Best said.

“You have a lead, and you want to continue to play well,” Best added. “But they (Ottoville) played better than we did in situations and they earned it.

“You have to credit Ottoville and their kids.”

Crestview returns to action Friday night at Delphos St. John’s, while Ottoville will host Lincolnview.

Box Score

Crestview 18 13 2 16–-49

Ottoville 7 8 16 21–-52

Crestview (49) — Drew Kline 10, Caleb Bagley 1, Javin Etzler 11, Spencer Rolsten 2, Derek Stout 13, Trevor Gibson 2, Derick Dealey 8, Grant Schlagbaum 2.

Ottoville (52) — Logan Kemper 7, Eric Van Sossan 5, Nick Moorman 21, Zane Martin 3, Ryan Bendele 6, Drew Fisher 10.

JV: Crestview won 33-9 (two quarters)