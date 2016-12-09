Submitted information

Two Ohio officials issued statements following the death of former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn on Thursday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the death of former United States Senator John Glenn:

“Fran and I are deeply saddened by the death of Senator John Glenn.

There is no doubt – John Glenn always had the “Right Stuff.” He was an American hero.

I remember vividly, as a freshman at Yellow Springs High School, sitting in science class and, like so many Americans, listening to the radio and watching on TV later in the day, as John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. That day, he captured the hearts of Americans and guaranteed his place in the history of this country and in the history of the world.

As a United States Senator, John Glenn was a workhorse. He wasn’t flashy or looking for TV cameras, but instead, Senator Glenn was interested in the real work of the United States Senate.

My first campaign for the U.S. Senate was against Senator Glenn. In spite of a tough campaign that I lost, he was gracious when I was sworn in to Ohio’s other Senate seat two years later. I was proud to serve with him in the Senate for four years, focusing on what we could do together to help Ohio families.

Fran and I and our children were thrilled to be present for Senator Glenn’s second launch into space in 1998. I took a picture of that launch, which he graciously signed for me. That picture hangs in our home in Cedarville.

No matter where he travelled in the United States, across the world, or even into outer space, Senator Glenn was always proud to call New Concord, Ohio home. He met the love of his life, Annie, there in New Concord when they were toddlers. Their 73-year marriage is an inspiration to us all.

Fran and I extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to Mrs. Glenn and to their children and grandchildren.”

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Glenn.

“There are few lives, if any, that have been lived more fully than Senator John Glenn’s. His legacy will be remembered as one of service to his country both in the air and on the ground. John served our military as a combat pilot during World War II and the Korean War and represented Ohio for 24 years in the United States Senate. Of course, John also played an integral role in the Space Race when he became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and returned a national hero.

“Marcia and I are saddened by the passing of Senator Glenn, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife of 73 years, Annie, and the rest of the Glenn family. May he rest in peace.”