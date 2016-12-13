Submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s 2016-2017 Ten Years of WOW! Season reaches its halfway point, more and more events for 2017 are releasing — and just in time for Christmas. Thursday, December 15, at noon marks another release for one of the most unique events included in this season with Artrageous! This one of a kind, cross-over multimedia event, presented by TAG Menswear, comes to the Niswonger on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., presented by TAG Menswear.

Artrageous is an event that engages the creative senses. Imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting audience interaction, Artrageous takes you on a unique visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity and fun. The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. The result? A one of a kind crossover experience. The signature of the Artrageous Troupe is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show!

Arts and music gone wild in the streets of Van Wert. Through a unique collaboration with The Wassenberg Art Center, Main Street Van Wert, TAG Menswear, and other Van Wert businesses, this day will bring additional activities that will color your world. Stay tuned for details of downtown exhibits and attractions, preshow dining options and more.

This wonderful mashup of media will be something completely new the Niswonger making it one of the can’t-miss events of the season. And don’t forget, tickets and NPAC gift cards make great Christmas gifts!

This event is made complete with the generous sponsorship support of Bee Gee Realty and 2016-2017 Season Sponsors Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets for Artrageous! will be available at noon Thursday, December 15, and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.