Ned D. Scheidt, 81, of rural Van Wert, passed away at 3:44 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, after arrival at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born January 24, 1935, in Van Wert, the son of Lamo B. and Nellie W. (Hertel) Scheidt, who both preceded him in death. On April 12, 1958, he married the former Marilyn Ann Rhodes, who survives at their residence.

Other survivors include two daughters, Karen (Keith) Schmid of Ohio City and Kelly (Rod) Cooper of Middle Point; five grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Schnipke, Kylie (Shane) Mills, Hayley Walker, Lexie Walker, and Michael Cooper; and a sister, Marcia (Leo F.) Sanderson of Van Wert.

A brother, Gus N. Scheidt; his stepfather, Thomas Alfred Rauch; and two stepbrothers, Hugh T. Rauch and Glenn A. Rauch, also preceded him in death.

Ned was a 1953 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and a longtime member of Ohio City United Methodist Church, where he served in various capacities, especially the church choir, for many years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked on the Railway Mail Service for 13 years, then was postmaster at Scott and Middle Point until his retirement. He had a total of 37½ years of service in the U.S. Postal Service. Ned was a member of Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion in Ohio City.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, January 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Kevin Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with military honors rendered by American Legion Post 346.

Visitation is from noon-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City EMS squad or Ohio City United Methodist Church.

