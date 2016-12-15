On Wednesday, December 14, Cora Millay signed an official letter of intent to play softball at Spring Arbor University. Millay has earned recognition as First Team All-Ohio softball player and was a member of the 2016 Crestview Lady Knights state champion softball team. Above, Millay signs her letter of intent while her father (Jeff) and mother (Cindy), Crestview softball coaches Carl Etzler and Bob Perkins, Crestview Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen, Assistant Athletic Director Owen Pugh, and future Spring Arbor coaches Deb Thompson and Joe Robertson look on. (Crestview photo)