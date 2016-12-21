Submitted information

ST. MARYS — West central Ohio high school seniors could be eligible for college scholarships from Midwest Electric and Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives (OEC).

Midwest Electric has two scholarship programs – a general scholarship for students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5; and the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship for students with at least a 2.75 GPA who have overcome adversity or personal challenges in pursuit of their goals.

For the general scholarship, six student finalists will compete for $9,000 in scholarships from Midwest Electric. Three boys and three girls will vie for two $2,000 scholarships, two $1,500 and two $1,000 awards.

The top boy and girl finalists will represent Midwest Electric in the OEC competition in Columbus where they will compete against students representing other Ohio electric cooperatives. OEC awards 18 scholarships totaling $35,800.

For the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship, Midwest Electric will award one $2,000 winner, and OEC will give six $2,100 awards.

To be eligible for the 2017 scholarship programs, applicants must be graduating seniors who have all the basic credits for college, vocational or technical school entrance. Applicants must be a child or legal ward of a Midwest Electric member.

Other provisions apply. Contact your high school guidance counselor or Midwest Electric for more information or an application.

Completed applications are due at Midwest Electric by January 13, 2017. For an application form, students may visit www.midwestrec.com and click on the My Community page for the scholarship link. Or, call Kecia Schmerge at Midwest Electric, 1-800-962-3830, or e-mail kschmerge@midwestrec.com.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the customer-owned electric cooperative for 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties.