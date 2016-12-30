Maxine Catherine (Butler) Rode of Celina, and a former resident of Van Wert, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born September 7, 1932, in West Leipsic Village, the daughter of Walter and Mabel (Kindle) Radabaugh, who both preceded her in death. In 1949, she married Edward Butler, who died December 25, 2001. In 2003, she married Louis Rode, who died in 2011.

She is survived by her children, David (Jean) Butler of Front Royal, Virginia, Darlene (Bob) Cramer of Celina, Annette (Tony) Cooper of Topeka, Kansas, and John (Sheila) Butler of Mendon. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Irene McMonigal and Naomi Fickert; and a brother, Walter Radabaugh, also preceded her in death.

Maxine was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. She was a housewife and worked as a clerk in the former Readmore Book Store. She also was an avid bingo player and bowler.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, January 2, at Brickner Funeral Home, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.