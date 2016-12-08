DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert city officials, as well as his many friends, are mourning the death of former First Ward Van Wert City Councilman John Marshall. Marshall died Tuesday evening at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center after a three-year battle with colon cancer. He was 70.

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur commended Marshall for his work on City Council — especially his work on trash and junk issues within the city.

“John Marshall’s interest in making Van Wert a better place to live and raise a family was not only a major focus, it was a passion to him,” the mayor said. “His desire was to recreate a community similar to the one that he enjoyed as a youth: clean streets, painted houses, and a bustling downtown.”

Marshall served four terms on City Council, from January 2008 until he announced his retirement last month due to health concerns. In addition to serving on Council, he also chaired its Health-Safety-Service Committee and served on several other committees.

“As a City Council person, John Marshall was engaged in his duties and contributed greatly to each of the many committees he was asked to either chair or simply be a member of,” Mayor Mazur noted. “John’s straightforward style was appreciated; he never minced words and he was a very sincere person, always thinking of what was best for the city.”

Council President Pete Weir also talked about Marshall’s service on City Council, as well as his impact on Weir’s own life.

“We will miss John’s drive and devotion in helping clean our city up, as well as sharing his knowledge in Council matters with new Council members,” Weir noted on Wednesday.

Weir said that, in addition to being Council colleagues, he and Marshall also developed a friendship that had Council president said was based on mutual respect. Weir also noted that Marshall’s service on Council had an impact on him even before he decided to seek a Council seat.

“John is one of the main reasons I got involved in City Council,” Weir said. “I will miss our talks and friendship, but mostly I’ll miss his always positive attitude.”

Marshall maintained that positive attitude through three years of chemotherapy and other cancer treatment, which began taking a greater toll on him the past year, forcing him to miss a number of Council meetings due to treatment and doctor’s appointments.

In addition to serving on Council, Marshall also was a member of the Van Wert Solid Waste Management District Board and also represented the city on the Woodland Cemetery Board of Trustees. He was also involved in a number of community organizations through the years, including the Peony Festival Committee, Hot Air Festival Committee, and the Wheels and Wings Committee.

Mayor Mazur also cited Marshall’s devotion to family and community, as well as his love for motor vehicles.

“John loved his family and, of course, his cars,” the mayor said. “He planned many successful car shows for numerous events throughout the county over the years, helping raise money for charitable organizations.”

Marshall, a 1964 graduate of Van Wert High School, also owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and loved riding them.

He also belonged to a number of other community organizations, including Knights of Columbus Council 6034, American Legion Post 178, the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association, Tri State Gun Collectors Club, and the National Rifle Association.

Marshall was also a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where he served as an usher.

Marshall, who retired from Eaton Corporation in 2008 after 37 years of service, was also proud of his military service, which earned him his nickname, “Gunny”. He served 20 years in the Ohio National Guard, retiring after 20 years of service as a sergeant first class (E-7). He also earned an Army Commendation Medal in 1989.

Marshall leaves behind his wife, Therese, and four children. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with visitation from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. A Rosary service will be held at 7:30 that evening at the funeral home.