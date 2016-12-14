By Hope Wallace

ArtNight’s feature project is clay animal ornaments! Make one, make 20! ArtNights are on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. ArtNight is free, you can bring your own project or do ours for a small fee. The clay animal ornament price is $6 each for the first ornament and $2 each following ornament. Price includes your first glass of house wine and unlimited hot chocolate (additional wine at regular WAC prices). Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends

The last day to shop the Wass is this Sunday, December 18. Check off that list. We have stuff for even the most difficult giftees. Even better the Artists’ Exhibit & Sale is a great way to support local and regional We are open Tuesday-Sunday 1-5 p.m and until 9 p.m. every Thursday night for your shopping convenience.

Have you been thinking of magical things? Call for entries–Enchanted! The Enchanted Exhibit will explore fantasy, faeries; and their gardens & houses, dragons, wizardry, elves and anything that means magical to you. This show is open to anyone 15 years old and up and is an all-media show accepting drawings, paintings, sculpture and photography. Art intake is scheduled for January 6-7, 2017. A $25 entry fee gets you the opportunity to display four (4) pieces of your artwork from January 14-29, 2017. We encourage you to list your work for sale, but it is not mandatory. Complete guidelines are available online, here at the art center or give us a call and we can send you a prospectus.

The deadline to submit warm stuff for our Warm Up the Ridge project is December 20. Thank you to those who have already been so generous. The residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of our Little Bighorn warriors reside, live in third-world living conditions where the winters are brutal. We are collecting warm clothing to help them.

We need clean, new and used items (in good condition, please!) such as hats, gloves, warm socks, coats, boots, and blankets. The focus would be on adult sizes, however children’s clothing will be accepted as well. Last year we received an overwhelming outpouring of support and would like to see if we can surpass it this year. Simply drop off your items here at the Wassenberg Art Center during our regular hours and we will see that they get to the people who need them so much.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: is held on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m.-noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Free, now with low-cost featured projects! Thursdays 6 – 9 p.m. Ongoing. Cash bar. Check out our website, Facebook page or give us a call. Each Thursday includes a low-cost feature project and the price includes one glass of house wine. Additional available at regular art center prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. This after-school art program continuesfor the duration of the school year. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Our program provides students with a much needed boost in visual art instruction, which has been proven to boost critical thinking, math skills and many other academic and social benefits. ArtReach instructor is Diane Bendele. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Most supplies will be provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are also available on a limited basis and go quickly. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.