M. Isabelle Schumm, 100, of Convoy, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born January 21, 1916, in Van Wert County, the daughter of William and Grace (Hawkins) Wermer, who both preceded her in death. On January 22, 1938, she married Karl Schumm, who survives in Convoy. They were married for 78 years and are the oldest documented married couple in Ohio.

Survivors include a daughter, Ruth Ann (Stanley, deceased) Densel of Convoy; three sons, Roger (Gloria) and Bob (Carolyn), both of Convoy, and Dale (Debbie) Schumm of Southern Pines, North Carolina. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, Don (Amy) Schumm, Troy (Jodi) Schumm, Tom (Karen) Densel, Dave (Shari) Densel, Joy (David) Beck, Lisa (David) Schreck, Kathy (Pat) Will, and Karen (Matt) Ringwald; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Gregory Karl Schumm; and five brothers, John (Pauline), Paul (Gladys), Norman, Dave (Kay), and Karl (Bonnie) Wermer, also preceded her in death.

Isabelle was a homemaker and helped Karl on the farm. Her children will remember her as a hard-working, wonderful mother. Her hobbies were her children, husband, family, playing the piano and organ, gardening, and canning her fresh fruits from the family orchard. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy and was a 1933 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: “Redeemer Lutheran Hour of Worship” Church Radio Broadcast Fund.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care Isabelle received at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy for the past 5½ years.

