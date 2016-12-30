Submitted information

Beat the winter chill with Whitehorse Biker Church’s first annual Fire & Ice Chili Party on Saturday, January 7, from noon-6 p.m., at the Ohio City Community Building, 503 Lambert St.

The party will feature tasty chili provided for everyone, a chili cook-off with ribbons awarded in multiple categories, live music by Voices of Victory, as well as board games and activities for all ages.

Chili cook-off entries will need to be submitted by 1 p.m. on the day of the event for consideration.

This event is free and open to the public, so pull out that family chili recipe and join the Whitehorse Biker Church for great food, friends, and fellowship.

The church also announces its latest in a series of powerful guest speakers on Sunday, January 8, at 10 a.m.

Hear the amazing testimony of Patrick Bayman, also known as “Mad Dog”, who spent 28 years in hardcore motorcycle clubs, including time as a club president, before becoming a true and devoted soldier for Jesus Christ.

Area residents won’t want to miss this great opportunity to witness the power of the Lord’s grace and the amazing work he is doing in the community and around the nation.