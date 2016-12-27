Submitted information

Identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities will be discussed at Lifetree Café on from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, January 5.

The program, titled “Be Yourself … Everyone Else Is Taken,” features a filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records.

“This is my gift and my calling — I know it from the bottom of my heart,” says Meyer. “I thrive on it, and I’m passionate about what I do, and I know this is what God wants me to do.”

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street. Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or email firstchurch@wcoil.com.

January 12 topic: “Playing God. Is Science Going Too Far?”