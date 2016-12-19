Submitted information

The likelihood of alien landings will be explored at Lifetree Café Thursday, December 29, from 7-8 p.m.

The program — titled “The Aliens Are Coming: What If It’s True?” — features filmed interviews with UFO researcher Stanton Friedman and Mutual UFO Network director Clifford Clift.

“We pursue the scientific study of UFOs for the benefit of humanity,” Clift says. “We have about 800 trained field investigators worldwide helping investigate sighting reports that come to us.”

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss their belief or lack of belief in extraterrestrial life.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street. Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

January 5 topic: “Be Yourself — Everyone Else Is Taken”.