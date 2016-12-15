Submitted information

Two special Sunday services are planned this Christmas season at Liberty Baptist Church to help enrich area residents’ Christmas holiday according to Senior Pastor Jim C. Burns.

On Sunday, December 18, starting at 10:45 a.m., the children and teens of the church will be presenting their annual musical play, which will be centered around the Nativity scene and the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ. The play will be followed by a free Christmas dinner for all who attend.

On Sunday, December 25, the church will have one unified service that will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church’s main auditorium. A Christmas communion will be offered for those interested, followed by a mini-musical cantata presented by the church’s adult ensemble entitled Worship the King. The Christmas morning worship experience will include congregation Christmas singing and a brief Christmas message by Pastor Burns.

The church is located at 501 E. Third Street, just five blocks east of the Van Wert Historical Museum in the former Horace Mann School building. Everyone is welcome. For more information on Liberty Baptist Church ministries, see the church Facebook page or the church’s website: www.lbcvw.org.