Leona Thomas, 101, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 24, 1915, in Converse, the daughter of Riley and Sadie (Davies) Vulgamott, who both preceded her in death. On August 15, 1934, she was united in marriage to Glen W. Thomas, and he died October 24, 1996.

She is survived by a daughter, Loretta (Richard) Grove; one son, Harold R. (Marie) Thomas, both of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Shelly (Phillip) Bair of Van Wert, Deanne (Jeff) Adams of Dayton, and Cheryl Thomas of Montezuma; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Dale (Mary Ann) Thomas of Wapakoneta.

A daughter, Alice Lyvon Thomas; a granddaughter, Belinda Thomas; a brother, George Vulgamott; and a sister, Cecile Davies, also preceded her in death.

She had attended Olive Chapel Methodist Church in Converse and was a 1933 graduate of Spencerville High School. She worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in St. Marys, retiring after 25 years of service.

She enjoyed reading, eating out with her family, and traveling all over the United States, starting at a very young age.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Wright Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, December 2, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

