Van Wert Police

No new reports.

Delphos Police

December 7, no time listed — William E. Tracy, 52, of Delphos, as served with warrants originating in both Van Wert and Allen counties, and was later turned over to an officer from the Lima Police Department.

December 5, no time listed — Cory Dodds, 29, of Fort Jennings, was cited for a driving while under a drug offense suspension.

December 4, no time listed — Billy Rae Gibson II, 46, of Van Wert, was cited for driving while under a non-compliance license suspension.

December 3, no time listed — Rigoberto Alvarez Hernandez, 26, of Delphos, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), with additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business also filed after a struggle occurred while Hernandez was being arrested.

December 1, no time listed — Marilyn Fisher, 64, of Delphos, was cited for OVI, a marked lane usage violation, and an open container violation. Fisher also faces a second OVI charge after she was stopped a second time, as well as a violation for driving while under an administrative license suspension.